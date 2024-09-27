What to watch this week: ‘La Maison’, ‘Mr McMahon’

A succession battle in the world of high fashion, interviews with WWE's best wrestlers and Vince McMahon, and other titles

Team Lounge
Published27 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
A still from La Maison.
A still from La Maison.

Devara: Part 1

The latest “pan-India” tentpole release out of the south, this action film is about a hero of the people, Devara (N.T. Rama Rao Jr), his scheming brother, Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan), and his timid son, Varada (also NTR Jr). Directed by Koratala Siva, and also starring Jahnvi Kapoor. (In theatres)

Mr McMahon

This six-part docuseries draws from over 200 hours of interviews with top wrestlers and Vince McMahon, co-founder of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). WWE became an enormously lucrative franchise in his time running it. But he was also frequently controversial. Directed by Chris Smith. (Netflix)

Love, Sitara 

Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Arjun (Rajeev Siddhartha) are engaged to be married. A visit to her hometown in Kerala complicates matters, with doubts surfacing and family secrets revealed. This film is directed by Vandana Kataria (Noblemen), and co-written with Sonia Bahl, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. (Zee5)

Dear Sa-chan

Kyo (Kimura Keito) moves to Tokyo to study at a college there, leaving his longtime girlfriend Sa-chan (Hinano Nakayama) behind. He’s reserved, impassive, held back by his tormented childhood, while she’s bubbly and cheerful. There is turbulence when Kyo gets involved with his next-door neighbour Shino, who is married. The 12-episode Japanese series is based on a manga. (Netflix)

La Maison 

Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson), the creative director of haute couture house, does a John Galliano—his racist rant against his Korean client goes viral. As he is cancelled, games of succession begin. There is Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet) of rival fashion house looking to take over the maison; his brother Victor (Pierre Deladonchamps) who works for Rovel; and his nephew Robinson (Antoine Reinartz). But Vincent’s former muse Perle Foster (Amira Casar) wants to shakes things up by appointing the eco-conscious Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot). The French series is frothy and fashionable. (Apple TV+)

The Fall 

Until recently, The Fall wasn’t available to stream online, which only improved the cult reputation of the 2006 film. Now, MUBI is premiering Tarsem Singh’s film about a paralysed stuntman, played by Lee Pace, who spins fantastical tales for a little girl. It is one of the most visually sumptuous films ever made. (MUBI)

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
What to watch this week: 'La Maison', 'Mr McMahon'

