What to watch this week: ‘La Maison’, ‘Mr McMahon’

Devara: Part 1 The latest “pan-India” tentpole release out of the south, this action film is about a hero of the people, Devara (N.T. Rama Rao Jr), his scheming brother, Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan), and his timid son, Varada (also NTR Jr). Directed by Koratala Siva, and also starring Jahnvi Kapoor. (In theatres)

Mr McMahon This six-part docuseries draws from over 200 hours of interviews with top wrestlers and Vince McMahon, co-founder of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). WWE became an enormously lucrative franchise in his time running it. But he was also frequently controversial. Directed by Chris Smith. (Netflix)

Love, Sitara Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Arjun (Rajeev Siddhartha) are engaged to be married. A visit to her hometown in Kerala complicates matters, with doubts surfacing and family secrets revealed. This film is directed by Vandana Kataria (Noblemen), and co-written with Sonia Bahl, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. (Zee5)

Dear Sa-chan Kyo (Kimura Keito) moves to Tokyo to study at a college there, leaving his longtime girlfriend Sa-chan (Hinano Nakayama) behind. He's reserved, impassive, held back by his tormented childhood, while she's bubbly and cheerful. There is turbulence when Kyo gets involved with his next-door neighbour Shino, who is married. The 12-episode Japanese series is based on a manga. (Netflix)

La Maison Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson), the creative director of haute couture house, does a John Galliano—his racist rant against his Korean client goes viral. As he is cancelled, games of succession begin. There is Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet) of rival fashion house looking to take over the maison; his brother Victor (Pierre Deladonchamps) who works for Rovel; and his nephew Robinson (Antoine Reinartz). But Vincent’s former muse Perle Foster (Amira Casar) wants to shakes things up by appointing the eco-conscious Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot). The French series is frothy and fashionable. (Apple TV+)