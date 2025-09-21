‘Sair-e-Dilli’: A new book views Delhi’s past through a human lens
DAG’s ‘Sair-e-Dilli’, looks at the lived experiences of Delhi’s inhabitants between the 19th and 20th centuries
Is there any one “Delhi"? It is a question that Sair-e-Dilli, a new publication by DAG, seeks to answer. Through diverse visual representations of the city in the form of maps, paintings, photographs and illustrations spanning 19-20th centuries, the book looks at how cities shifted shape as empires rose and fell, and centres of power moved to newer locations, thus expanding the breadth and scale of Delhi. “The many historic cities of Delhi were not built on top of the other—like those of Rome or Istanbul—but laid out side by side on Delhi’s more expansive plain; and as each fell into decay, they created a sort of open-air archaeological park," writes Ashish Anand, CEO and managing director, DAG, in a note in the book, which was published as a companion to the recently concluded exhibition of the same name in the Capital.
Sair-e-Dilli, edited by historian Swapna Liddle, features essays by Rudrangshu Mukherjee, chancellor and professor of history at Ashoka University, Haryana, and A.G. Krishna Menon, an architect, urban planner and conservation consult ant. For Liddle, it was important that the publication looked beyond a Western construct of Delhi’s history, which focused more on the chronology of its his toric "seven cities" and their architecture, rather than on the sociocultural milieu at the time.
As Menon writes in his essay, Preserving Delhi’s Past and Drafting its Future, “At one level, the prints, paintings and photo graphs draw attention to some of the familiar tropes of Orientalism that the for eign gaze signified in the representation of the modern cultural landscape of India, but at another, it signals the elision of the local gaze, which is seldom fore grounded." He asserts that the signifi cance of this local gaze has seldom been interrogated by contemporary architects, urban planners and conservation profes sionals as a polemic issue. Today, it is civil society that is more aware of the importance of viewing local heritage beyond the colonial viewpoint. And that is evident in the kind of walks and talks that have been taking place across Delhi. And that’s where this book plays a role too in spot lighting local cultural histories.