‘Sair-e-Dilli’: A new book views Delhi’s past through a human lens

The publication shows the changes that took place in the city, especially post the first war of independence of 1857 and after the capital was transferred from Calcutta to Delhi in 1912, and the subsequent building of New Delhi. In the early photo graphs, there are visible changes in the landscape of Shahjahanabad in the aftermath of the 1857 revolt, with demolition of buildings, new construction in Chandni Chowk and the erasure of a canal that had once flowed through the city. “Most visual representations of the city’s historic monuments and sites seen here happened under the influence of colonial rule, and followed conventions that were influenced by the colonial lens. Hence we frequently see picturesque idealisation, or the emphasising of the architectural at the expense of the human element," says Liddle.