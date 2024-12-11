Sajan Mani's act of history making

For him, the body is an important medium as well. He has often stated in the past how he voices issues of the marginalised through the “black Dalit body" of the artist. In the show, one can see a video sequence, I am the River (2023), in which he explores the fluidity of the river Barapole that he grew up with and his own body. “Is this something I am born with or am I a product of the system? If you read the subtitle it says: ‘I was born out of the Western Ghats or maybe from the star dusts’. I carry this body into different spaces to different reactions and experiences. Sometimes, I also transfer my body on to rubber (as seen in an earlier work I Want to Touch the BWO of the Rubber Tree), which ends up becoming another body altogether. My work forms different legs of this pariah kite," he says.