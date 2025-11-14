The Eleventh Hour is a less optimistic book, in contrast. Its dark core is subtle but unmissable. As the title suggests, the stories in this collection are woven around a funereal theme, into an act of tying up all the loose ends before the curtain comes down. In the opening tale, two lifelong friends, Senior and Junior, live next door to each other in Chennai until death does them apart in their 80s. The sardonic, even cantankerous tone, is vintage Rushdie and it is one of the two stories in the collection where the reader is able to glimpse the writer’s old flair. It is also an account of a bittersweet friendship between ordinary old men, not geniuses or artists lauded by the world, which gives it a more humane flavour from the other stories.