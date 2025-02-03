Why India is attracting rare Salvador Dali art

Of all of these artists, Pierre’s association with Dali was deepest. They met in France when, in the late 1950s, he commissioned the artist to work on a copper engraving for their first illustrated art book, titled Rois Mages or King Magi, with other surrealists such as Hans Bellmer, Jean Cocteau and Leonor Fini. Between the late 1950s and the mid-1970s, the two collaborated on a series of limited-edition intaglio prints, which are over 200 in number, and which will be shown at the exhibition. The resulting works are not just rare but also demonstrate just how skilled Dali was as an artist. For the record, he directly etched on a copper plate with a range of tools, including stylus, scissors, roulettes and lipsticks.