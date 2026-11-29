Basu, 46 and the veteran of over a dozen novels (including science fiction titles such as Turbulence and The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport), calls the novel his “first work of contemporary fiction”. “Part of the reason… is that it is a retelling of something that could be called a fantasy book,” Basu says. “Whereas my book is set in a society (which is to say, our society) that uses the supernatural for various socioeconomic, political or dramatic reasons. In a way it is a de-fantasizing of the original, where you present the supernatural aspects of the story as a part of the societal structure.”