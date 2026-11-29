In the preface to his classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray (1890), Oscar Wilde wrote, “All art is at once surface and symbol. It is the spectator, and not life, that art really mirrors.” In the book of course, the titular Dorian Gray is a young, handsome libertine who sells his soul to achieve ageless immortality; his portrait ages and documents every one of Gray’s sins. And that line about art reflecting the spectator and not really life itself—what realm better reflects this than cinema?
In the preface to his classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray (1890), Oscar Wilde wrote, “All art is at once surface and symbol. It is the spectator, and not life, that art really mirrors.” In the book of course, the titular Dorian Gray is a young, handsome libertine who sells his soul to achieve ageless immortality; his portrait ages and documents every one of Gray’s sins. And that line about art reflecting the spectator and not really life itself—what realm better reflects this than cinema?
Enter Samit Basu’s latest novel The Pictures of Darpan Ray, at once a contemporary reimagining of Wilde’s novel and a dark comedy about three young people looking to build Bollywood careers from scratch. To adapt Wilde’s line, books about films often mirror the soul of the audience more than the filmmaker. That is certainly true about The Pictures of Darpan Ray, a novel that channels the term “film tragic”.
Enter Samit Basu’s latest novel The Pictures of Darpan Ray, at once a contemporary reimagining of Wilde’s novel and a dark comedy about three young people looking to build Bollywood careers from scratch. To adapt Wilde’s line, books about films often mirror the soul of the audience more than the filmmaker. That is certainly true about The Pictures of Darpan Ray, a novel that channels the term “film tragic”.
The two major characters of the book, Rishi and Diya, are film nerds. When their mutual friend from college, a lovable idiot named Darpan, gets rebranded as “Vikram Rai” and takes a major step towards superstardom, Rishi and Diya (writers both) find themselves sucked into the world of mainstream Bollywood, writing or rewriting increasingly hackneyed stories for terrible films they would never voluntarily watch.
Basu, 46 and the veteran of over a dozen novels (including science fiction titles such as Turbulence and The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport), calls the novel his “first work of contemporary fiction”. “Part of the reason… is that it is a retelling of something that could be called a fantasy book,” Basu says. “Whereas my book is set in a society (which is to say, our society) that uses the supernatural for various socioeconomic, political or dramatic reasons. In a way it is a de-fantasizing of the original, where you present the supernatural aspects of the story as a part of the societal structure.”
The Pictures of Darpan Ray keeps the original story’s supernatural aspect but with healthy doses of cynicism and ambiguity. Darpan/Vikram remains as youthful and attractive as he ever was, but is it really a result of his “sin-eater” digital icon (the analogue for Dorian Gray’s portrait)? Or is Darpan/Vikram just someone who won the genetic lottery and now pays a small fortune to Bollywood-grade physical trainers and nutritionists?
Beyond a point even Darpan/Vikram accepts that Rishi and Diya will not believe a supernatural explanation for his enduring youth; he makes his peace with their strictly rationalist version of events. This is a narrative choice that works brilliantly in the context of 21st century Bollywood, where acute, near-delusional narcissism is commonplace, almost obligatory.
Basu also gives us two major storylines that chug along in the background, adding layers to the main narrative. The first is Darpan/Vikram’s involvement with a cult called “Inner Circle”. The second, and in my view the much more poignant story arc, is that of Rishi’s writing career—the beginning, marked by idealism and pipe-dream projects, and then an increasingly tragic series of artistic compromises until one day, Rishi finds his stolen words in something called “Snake Sundari”. Which is the bigger tragedy, Basu seems to be daring the reader to ask, the idea-theft or the fact that Snake Sundari exists?
“One of the worst things to write about in any medium is writing itself,” Basu says. “Books, movies, whatever the form, every form of art has failed at depicting writing in terms of anything beyond someone sighing at a typewriter and tossing crumpled sheets of paper in a waste bin. And now of course, in the computer era, it is someone typing inefficiently at a desktop. So with Rishi, I wanted to depict a writing career that has plenty of failures but he isn’t responding to those failures in a stereotypical way. Neither is he overjoyed with his intermittent successes; he is a complaining Bengali man, after all.”
With The Pictures of Darpan Ray, Basu is describing “rooms I’ve been a part of”. Basu wrote and co-directed the 2019 Netflix film House Arrest. He has spent a lot of time talking to Bollywood producers, directors and actors. He knows what it feels like to deal with the kind of volatility we see in the film industry. In fact, right from the opening chapter of his first novel The Simoqin Prophecies (2004), Basu has made morbidly funny Bollywood jokes.
“It took me a long time to process these memories and experiences I have of the industry,” Basu says. “I was very clear that I didn’t want to make it a ‘Oh I’m so brilliant but I’m the victim’ kind of story at its core. There has been other film-worldy stuff in my earlier novels but with this novel I wanted to depict the bullshit that happens beneath the glamour and all the larger-than-life stuff.”
It’s no secret that Bollywood is going through an existential crisis. The nature of stardom itself is in flux, with producers-financiers struggling to create even a single true-blue star from millennial and Gen-Z actors. The Pictures of Darpan Ray couldn’t have arrived at a better time, really. Read this novel to understand the curiously irresistible mixture of shallowness, egotism and entitlement that fuels the greatest Bollywood dreams (or indeed, nightmares).
Aditya Mani Jha is an independent journalist based in Delhi.