In the preface to his classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray (1890), Oscar Wilde wrote, “All art is at once surface and symbol. It is the spectator, and not life, that art really mirrors.” In the book of course, the titular Dorian Gray is a young, handsome libertine who sells his soul to achieve ageless immortality; his portrait ages and documents every one of Gray’s sins. And that line about art reflecting the spectator and not really life itself—what realm better reflects this than cinema?