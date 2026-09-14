Sandhya Gokhale’s play ‘Silhouettes’ questions the everyday injustices women accept

Much before filmmaking became a part of Sandhya Gokhale’s life, she had been a practising lawyer and advocate. In those five decades, her mind absorbed countless instances of women being disrespected, humiliated, or denied recognition for their calibre. “These were rarely loud, visible acts of violence; they were subtle, almost invisible forms of injustice. Yet their wounds remained alive and their scars permanent. Unconsciously, I built a special house for all these women,” says the 62-year-old. Her forthcoming play, Silhouettes, which will premier at Royal Opera House, Mumbai on 19 September, is Gokhale’s homage to those who were buried under the layers of patriarchy.
The idea has its roots in that moment when as a 23-year-old she was reading about Lou Andreas-Salomé in the library at Princeton University, US. “History seemed to remember her primarily as the woman loved by Friedrich Nietzsche, Sigmund Freud and Rainer Maria Rilke. That was the measure of the space given to this remarkable woman,” elaborates Gokhale. She recounts another example—of Camille Claudel, a brilliant sculptor, whose work Auguste Rodin extensively used. However, when she began asserting herself, she was declared mad and confined to an asylum for 30 years. “Salomé, Camille and many others came to inhabit that special house in my mind. I called it Silhouettes,” she recalls.