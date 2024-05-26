Sandhya Suri on ‘Santosh’: 'The film doesn't point and shout very much'
Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’, which premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, is about a newly widowed woman who is offered her late husband’s police constable job
Crime procedurals in India tend to follow a formula: there’s always one brilliant and upstanding cop fighting the good fight within a corrupt and unjust system - either by taking the moral high road or through extra-judicial vigilantism. Sandhya Suri’s debut narrative feature, Santosh, which premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, takes neither of those paths.