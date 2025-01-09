How Bhansali elevates the first encounter

It makes sense, then, that in Devdas, Bhansali’s cinematographer Binod Pradhan doesn’t let us glimpse Paro immediately. We must grovel and wait. It is the sign of a devotee—an uneasy impatience, like a thronging crowd, early morning, waiting for the idol to be unveiled in temples. When we first hear her voice, reacting to her mother’s news, Pradhan shoots it from the top, as though god—Bhansali’s interpretation, not mine—is peering over this world pooling in the hued shadows of cut, coloured glass that make up the edifice of Paro’s house. Then a shot from the side, with the lamp and Paro’s arms in the foreground. Her friends—sakhis—attempt to blow this lamp, laughing at her longing, and failing to snuff it out. They begin to musically express this annoyance as an eyebrow knotting gesture. The lamp, like her desire, is headstrong, capable of, literally, braving fierce cloudbursts. It is only when the lightning ruptures the sky and the thunder breaks that we first see her face, illuminated in the sharp, ephemeral whiteness of that lightning, her metallic bindi reflecting that light as though it were lit from within, a magnesium circle burned hollow into her forehead. Her song begins. She is introduced through her perfumed, aching, gorgeous longing.