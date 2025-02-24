Lounge Loves: Satiwa gin, Marcello Hernandez and more

Domingo's Back While I’m a die-hard fan of Saturday Night Live’s Kristen Wiig-Bill Hader era, the new cast has created some hilarious characters too. Nothing comes close to Marcello Hernandez’s Domingo sketches. Domingo, the lover Kelsey (Chloe Fineman) can’t seem to shake, has crashed her bachelorette party and wedding, which she loves. For SNL’s 50th anniversary, Domingo returned at Kelsey’s vow renewal, accompanied by his brother Rinaldo (Pedro Pascal), who’s revealed to be the groom’s secret lover. The sketch features Kelsey’s bridesmaids singing about her latest Domingo encounter in parody songs to the tune of Taylor Swift’s Love Story and Espresso. With Andy Samberg, Martin Short, Molly Shannon, Bad Bunny and Kyle Mooney, this sketch was a multiverse of old and new references for SNL fans.

—Ghazal Chengappa Never Far from Kashmir Scrolling YouTube on a Friday night, I paused when I saw the image of a woman in dejhor, the dangling ear ornament that married Kashmiri Pandit women wear. This was a compelling enough reason to click on the vlog, The Indian Polish Connection. The woman and her husband were visiting their son Meru in Poland, who is the creator of the vlog along with his Polish wife Sylwia. While the vlog, as the name suggests, is about two different cultures and their melding, for me, the interesting element was the senior couple, and identifying with that characteristic of looking for or finding “Kashmir” in everything. It was deeply moving watching them hum a Kashmiri lullaby in one episode and the song Roshay, written by Habba Khatoon, in another. Watch the episode where she’s making dumaloo, you will be drooling.

—Nipa Charagi Chills and Thrills I am always on the lookout for cosy mystery novels, having had my fill of police procedurals and dark dramas, and Cara Hunter’s 2023 Murder in the Family fit the bill nicely. The narrative is essentially the screenplay of a true crime reality show that seeks to solve a cold case, the 20-year-old murder of a man in London, and there are enough cliffhangers and jaw-dropping reveals in every chapter to keep one hooked. The action is foreshadowed by a reference to Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None right in the prologue, and without giving away spoilers, there are echoes of that classic in this tale that will keep you turning the pages and revisiting previous chapters to figure out what’s actually going on. An absolute head-scratcher. — Shrabonti Bagchi

Cocktail of Botanicals Are craft gins everyone’s favourite potion for experiments? Of the lot that I saw at a liquor store in Goa—there was one that apparently changes colours based on the mixer you add—it’s the Satiwa hemp craft gin that caught my fancy enough to buy it. Distilled in Margao, the gin is infused with botanicals like juniper, orange peel, cardamom, cinnamon, rose petals and lemongrass. The main ingredient, obviously, is organic hemp seeds. While the list of botanicals may seem crowded, and the cardamom had me worried about the taste, the gin—that I mixed with nothing more than water and ice—tasted surprisingly good. It’s a refreshing option for a hot day out.