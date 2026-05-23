Rediscovering Satyajit Ray through Nemai Ghosh's rarely seen colour photos

Ghosh’s work remains alive and agile because of the immediacy with which he took most of them. Be it Ray doodling, practising his calligraphy, whispering instructions to child actors, or taking a moment out with his stars, the images have the quality of existing in medias res—in the middle of things. It is as though a moment, as evanescent as the blink of an eye, has been frozen, before the rush of reality overwhelms it yet again. These photographs say as much about the artist Ray was, as about the ethos of filmmaking he cultivated through his practice.