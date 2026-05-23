Rediscovering Satyajit Ray through Nemai Ghosh's rarely seen colour photos

Satyajit Ray jokingly described Nemai Ghosh as “the bug” on his windowsill. Since 1968, when the duo first met, Ghosh was Ray’s unofficial photographer until the director’s death in 1992. In the last decade, the public has seen dozens of these iconic black-and-white images from Ghosh’s archive. An ongoing show at DAG in Delhi now brings together a less-familiar aspect of the photographer’s oeuvre—a selection of colour prints of Ray from over the years, also reproduced in a handsome volume, introduced by Ray’s biographer, Andrew Robinson.
Faces and Facets, on the second floor of the gallery, has images interspersed with Ray’s handwritten screenplays and other paraphernalia kept in vitrines. Apart from large-format prints, contact sheets appear on the wall, forcing the eye to peer into the finer details. But, ultimately, it’s the towering figure of the man himself that looms over the visitor—engrossed in writing and sketching at his study in his Kolkata home, composing music, operating the camera and, of course, directing his cast.