Rediscovering Satyajit Ray through Nemai Ghosh's rarely seen colour photos

Satyajit Ray jokingly described Nemai Ghosh as “the bug” on his windowsill. Since 1968, when the duo first met, Ghosh was Ray’s unofficial photographer until the director’s death in 1992. In the last decade, the public has seen dozens of these iconic black-and-white images from Ghosh’s archive. An ongoing show at DAG in Delhi now brings together a less-familiar aspect of the photographer’s oeuvre—a selection of colour prints of Ray from over the years, also reproduced in a handsome volume, introduced by Ray’s biographer, Andrew Robinson.