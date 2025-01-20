As the climate crisis begins to take a devastating toll on natural resources, Vandana Shiva argues that reliance on Big Tech and Big Agri will only worsen the health of the planet. The only way forward, she says, is to collaborate more robustly with the biosphere to preserve the earth’s biodiversity.

The Nature of Nature: The Metabolic Disorder of Climate Change, by Vandana Shiva, Women Unlimited, 176 pages, ₹450

In this second instalment of the Neville Wadia crime series, Udayan Mukherjee takes us to Goa. A series of foreigners fall prey to unknown assailants in a sleepy town in the state, with the local police trying to cover up the trail of investigation. When the sister of one of the victims lands up on the scene, retired police officer Neville Wadia decides to take the mantle of investigation upon himself.

Scarlet Sands, by Udayan Mukherjee, Pan Macmillan, 328 pages, ₹450

Also read: The year in books: Hits and misses of 2024 It’s rare for children and parents in India to confront skeletons in their closets, especially when it involves airing grievances in public. Mohua Chinappa takes the bold step of looking at her bittersweet relationship with her father through a series of letters. These unsent dispatches are raw with the pain of misunderstanding, the need for mutual acceptance and healing.

Thorns in My Quilt, by Mohua Chinappa, Rupa, 212 pages, ₹395

Easterine Kire’s new volume of poems harks back to the sounds and sights of her home Nagaland, capturing the beauty and charm of the state. At the same time, these carefully constructed lines resonate with universal themes that haunt her novels and stories—memories of a vanished past, attention to nature, the small joys and sorrows of ordinary people.