What to watch this week: ‘Scarpetta’, ‘No Other Choice’ and more

Scarpetta This new series is based on the Scarpetta novels by Patricia Cornwell. Nicole Kidman plays Kay Scarpetta, a forensic pathologist who uses her expertise to solve crimes. Developed by Liz Sarnoff, and also featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker and Ariana DeBose. (Amazon Prime)

Rooster This new comedy series stars Steve Carrell as a writer of pulp fiction who becomes a lecturer on the college campus where his daughter, a professor (Charly Clive), is having a crisis. The showrunners are Matt Tarses and Bill Lawrence, who created the popular sitcom Scrubs. (Disney+ Hotstar)

Made in Korea Shenba, a woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu, finds herself alone and adrift in Seoul. Over time, she adjusts to life there and forges new bonds. This film stars Priyanka Mohan and is written and directed by Ra Karthik. (Netflix)

View full Image View full Image Lee Byung-hun in 'No Other Choice'

No Other Choice After Decision to Leave (2022), Park Chan-wook returns with a ferocious farce. No Other Choice stars Lee Byung-hun as Yoo Man-su, a paper industry worker unceremoniously fired by his company. After a difficult spell, a tempting job offer comes along and Yoo decides to literally eliminate the competition to ensure his family’s happiness. The result is a corrosive comedy of capitalism, with everything from dancing lessons to paper industry reels informed by manic competition. (MUBI)

Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere In this feature documentary, filmmaker and journalist Louis Theroux explores the manosphere. He speaks to influencers and online creators who are setting controversial standards for modern masculinity. (Netflix)