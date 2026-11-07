‘Scene’ review: Jithu Madhavan expertly melds procedural thriller and comedy

Scene is also a very current film in terms of technological intervention in our daily lives. Inbaraj’s handicap is sufficiently offset by all the marvels around his house—Alexa, Google, Siri and your favorite AI tool. Not often do we see a film that organically incorporates the internet of things into the very plot mechanics. Transparency mode in his Airpods makes Inbaraj more observant of his surroundings. Little tools help him take care of himself and control his compact world with his voice alone, freeing his limbs to counter the various obstacles in his living room. Easwaran too dabbles in chemicals and drones. Madhavan understands the heads and tails aspect of his two characters which makes him cut around their technique (editing by Ajmal Sabu). The montages always occur in pairs, when we see Inbaraj putting together his team or sinking himself into crime solving, we also see Easwaran planning and executing his almost flawless routines.