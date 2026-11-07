‘Scene’ review: Jithu Madhavan expertly melds procedural thriller and comedy

Jithu Madhavan’s Scene operates on symmetry. We get a psychopathic contract killer who commits patricide as a schoolboy and adopts a father figure as an accomplice in his adult life. On the other side is a brilliant police detective, an offspring of a forensic surgeon and criminal profiler, summoning his cuckoo-for-all-practical-purposes parents to aid in his unofficial investigation. The former is brilliant, uses science and his murders are more Rube Goldberg formations than gruesome set pieces. The latter seldom does fieldwork, solves crimes by using his head and going deeper into the details, and after much prodding, adopts crutches like a prodigious assistant in addition to the experienced parentage. They are two sides of the same coin, and this cat and mouse game is less of a chase and more of a chess maneuver. We know the killer. We know his chaser. Where is the fun? It is in the details.