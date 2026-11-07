‘Scene’ review: Jithu Madhavan expertly melds procedural thriller and comedy

Jithu Madhavan’s Scene operates on symmetry. We get a psychopathic contract killer who commits patricide as a schoolboy and adopts a father figure as an accomplice in his adult life. On the other side is a brilliant police detective, an offspring of a forensic surgeon and criminal profiler, summoning his cuckoo-for-all-practical-purposes parents to aid in his unofficial investigation. The former is brilliant, uses science and his murders are more Rube Goldberg formations than gruesome set pieces. The latter seldom does fieldwork, solves crimes by using his head and going deeper into the details, and after much prodding, adopts crutches like a prodigious assistant in addition to the experienced parentage. They are two sides of the same coin, and this cat and mouse game is less of a chase and more of a chess maneuver. We know the killer. We know his chaser. Where is the fun? It is in the details.
Jithu Madhavan’s Scene operates on symmetry. We get a psychopathic contract killer who commits patricide as a schoolboy and adopts a father figure as an accomplice in his adult life. On the other side is a brilliant police detective, an offspring of a forensic surgeon and criminal profiler, summoning his cuckoo-for-all-practical-purposes parents to aid in his unofficial investigation. The former is brilliant, uses science and his murders are more Rube Goldberg formations than gruesome set pieces. The latter seldom does fieldwork, solves crimes by using his head and going deeper into the details, and after much prodding, adopts crutches like a prodigious assistant in addition to the experienced parentage. They are two sides of the same coin, and this cat and mouse game is less of a chase and more of a chess maneuver. We know the killer. We know his chaser. Where is the fun? It is in the details.
Jithu Madhavan continues to be one of the most exciting writer-filmmakers working today. His films explode with a masculine energy that is unlike what we are used to. It’s not about strength, valor, anger and revenge but something that deconstructs all of them. It might be about the discontent of youth and power of nostalgia, like Romancham (2023), or about the fragility of the male psyche that devolves to a longing for affection. Like Aavesham (2024). It could be the many ways to safeguard and abuse mental health—think Painkili (2025)—or it’s about a vagabond childhood in search of the other end of the umbilical cord, something we saw in this year’s Balan.
Jithu Madhavan continues to be one of the most exciting writer-filmmakers working today. His films explode with a masculine energy that is unlike what we are used to. It’s not about strength, valor, anger and revenge but something that deconstructs all of them. It might be about the discontent of youth and power of nostalgia, like Romancham (2023), or about the fragility of the male psyche that devolves to a longing for affection. Like Aavesham (2024). It could be the many ways to safeguard and abuse mental health—think Painkili (2025)—or it’s about a vagabond childhood in search of the other end of the umbilical cord, something we saw in this year’s Balan.
Madhavan wrote all these films and directed two—Romancham and Aavesham—and he’s back with his fifth film as writer and third as director, Scene. Here, too, is an stripping down of male showmanship, with its vocabulary of brawn and brooding, set aside to focus on brains and a willingness to be receptive. And he does this with Suriya, one of those Tamil stars who, for years if not decades, set aside his easy talent for unvarnished tragic everyman to play muscly action heroes.
Scene is difficult to write about without spoilers, but you probably already know that Suriya’s Inbaraj, a famed crime branch policeman, has completely lost his eyesight by the time the events of the film unfold. He would like to keep it a secret, even submits his resignation like a good sport but just when he thinks he’s out, he is pulled right back in by a copycat killer in the form of Naslen’s Easwaran, who’s copying the modus operandi of “perfume serial killer” that Inbaraj helped put in prison. Inbaraj who’s meticulously designed his world (which is his tiny home on the first floor) to get by without eyes, is suddenly forced to investigate these crimes. Blind.
While pride makes him play his cards close to his chest, he soon realizes the folly and our neighborhood Sherlock Holmes hires three Watsons in Maya (Nazriya Nazim)—her recruitment scene is a smart comment on the unemployment in the country)—his father Irudhayaraj (Anandraj) and mother Selvi. Madhavan brings his trademark quirk to each of these characters, coloring them with their own divergent inadequacies.
Maya is a young genius but prone to epileptic seizures. Irudhayaraj is hyperaware that he is losing his memory and Selvi is an incorrigible alcoholic. Madhavan and the whole cast have tremendous fun with these flavors using these Achilles heels as hubris puncturing needles in a film where everybody is trying to outsmart the other. It’s shocking how economical the film can be with these things, someone as diabolical as Easwaran gets a succinct origin story (the film opens with him). Madhavan needs only one line. What if the bunch of good-for-nothing clowns in Panchathanthiram (2002) encountered a psychopath on their way to dispose of a body?
Scene is also a very current film in terms of technological intervention in our daily lives. Inbaraj’s handicap is sufficiently offset by all the marvels around his house—Alexa, Google, Siri and your favorite AI tool. Not often do we see a film that organically incorporates the internet of things into the very plot mechanics. Transparency mode in his Airpods makes Inbaraj more observant of his surroundings. Little tools help him take care of himself and control his compact world with his voice alone, freeing his limbs to counter the various obstacles in his living room. Easwaran too dabbles in chemicals and drones. Madhavan understands the heads and tails aspect of his two characters which makes him cut around their technique (editing by Ajmal Sabu). The montages always occur in pairs, when we see Inbaraj putting together his team or sinking himself into crime solving, we also see Easwaran planning and executing his almost flawless routines.
Naslen relishes this role, a no-nonsense maniac, a cool customer prone to Machiavellian workmanship. It’s not a showy part but he brings a star quality villainy to it, adorning Easwaran with psychotic styling. Suriya’s Inbaraj matches this meticulousness. It’s been a long time since the actor grabbed such a role. He doesn’t need to yell, doesn’t need to come down with vengeance and doesn’t need veins protruding from unlikely places. It’s a performance that understands the seriousness of the character in a genre that hinges on comedy. Jithu Madhavan treats the thriller procedural like a comedy where myriad idiosyncrasies exist, where the hero can never see the villain and yet two of the finest scenes depend on how he locks eyes with him. And the actor nails all the ways of seeing: pretends to see, pretends to be blind, pretends to see when actually blind.
Aditya Shrikrishna is a Chennai-based critic.