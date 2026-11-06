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What to watch this week: ‘Scene’, ‘Possible Love’ and more

Jithu Madhavan teams up with Suriya for an action comedy, Lee Chang-dong returns with another delicate drama, and other titles

Team Lounge
Published6 Nov 2026, 11:01 AM IST
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A still from 'Scene'.
A still from 'Scene'.
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Scene

Jithu Madhavan, director of Aavesham and writer of Balan: The Boy, makes his Tamil debut with this action comedy starring Suriya. What’s intriguing is that the antagonist is played by the unlikely Naslen. (In theatres)

A scene from 'Músicas'.
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Músicas

This documentary short presents a lively portrait of Mujeres del Viento Florido, an all-female band with musicians from over 60 Indigenous Mexican communities. Directed by Lila Avilés, who made the excellent family drama Tótem (2023). (MUBI)

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A scene from 'The Greatest'.

The Greatest

This sports drama series is about the life of Muhammad Ali. Jaalen Best plays the legendary boxer, and the supporting cast includes Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Kai Parham and Amin Joseph. (Amazon Prime)

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A scene from 'Possible Love'.

Possible Love

Lee Chang-dong is one of the foremost Korean directors of the past two decades. His films, which include Peppermint Candy, Secret Sunshine and Poetry, have won prizes at most of the major festivals, including Best Director and Grand Jury Prize at Venice and Best Screenplay at Cannes. Eight years after his last film, the brilliantly moody Haruki Murakami adaptation Burning (2018), comes his seventh feature. Possible Love is about two married couples whose lives intersect over the filming of a documentary. Starring Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong. (Netflix)

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