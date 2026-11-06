What to watch this week: ‘Scene’, ‘Possible Love’ and more

Jithu Madhavan, director of Aavesham and writer of Balan: The Boy , makes his Tamil debut with this action comedy starring Suriya. What’s intriguing is that the antagonist is played by the unlikely Naslen. (In theatres)

Possible Love

Lee Chang-dong is one of the foremost Korean directors of the past two decades. His films, which include Peppermint Candy, Secret Sunshine and Poetry, have won prizes at most of the major festivals, including Best Director and Grand Jury Prize at Venice and Best Screenplay at Cannes. Eight years after his last film, the brilliantly moody Haruki Murakami adaptation Burning (2018), comes his seventh feature. Possible Love is about two married couples whose lives intersect over the filming of a documentary. Starring Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong. (Netflix)