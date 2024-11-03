‘Sculpture by the Sea’: Indian artworks get some sun on Bondi Beach

Perched on the rocks, overlooking the brilliant blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, Ayesha Singh’s striking artwork injects a touch of India into the Australian landscape. Titled Hybrid Drawing, its black aluminium lines are evocative of the contours of an arch in an Indian monument. Singh says it is based on Agrasen’s baoli, a stepwell located in the heart of New Delhi. “In the past, my Hybrid Drawings have referenced multiple spaces, layers of history and migration through the architecture of a city," remarks Singh. “I decided to bring our local conversation to the space, specifically one with architectural references that have a history or relationship with water."

Singh’s work is part of ‘Sculpture by the Sea’, Bondi, the world’s largest public outdoor sculpture exhibition. This is the 26th edition. Set along the stunning 2km-long coastal walk from Bondi to Tamarama, it features 100 artworks by artists from 16 countries. Each year the annual event draws nearly half-a-million viewers. David Handley, founding CEO and artistic director, ‘Sculpture by the Sea’, believes that free-to-public events bring the community together. “We have a motto that we want the poorest single mother and the poorest single father to be able to come to the exhibition and give their children the most extraordinary day out, and all they have to do is pay the price of public transport," he says.

The funding for the event, which is just short of AU $4 million, is raised by corporate sponsorship, private philanthropy, commission on sculpture sales and public sector funds. While the exhibition has no curatorial theme, there have been country showcases for the past few years, which have included China and Ukraine. This year, the focus is on India with eight artists from the country as well as two of Indian origin living in Australia. Selected by a curatorial panel, the artists, besides Singh, are Avantika Bawa, Shovin Bhattacharjee, Harsha Durugadda, Teja Gavankar, Latika Katt, Subodh Kerkar and S.D. Hari Prasad Achari. Representing the Indian diaspora in Australia are Niharika Hukku and Shaumyika Sharma.

