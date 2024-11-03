Mounting such a large show along the coast has not been without its challenges. The sculptures need to be firmly anchored against the gusty winds to prevent damage to them and their surroundings. Despite all these challenges, Katt is delighted by the response. There are many things that have excited her about the exhibition. “Firstly the sea. I am a true Piscean; I can’t do without water. That is the reason I have my studio near the Ganges back home." It is a response also echoed by Durugadda. The artist has had a long-standing relationship with the project, having exhibited at ‘Sculpture by the Sea’, Bondi and Cottesloe, each three times since 2016. “This marks my sixth exhibition with ‘Sculpture by the Sea’ and what I love most is the inclusive spirit of the event," he says. “Presenting our work in such a beautiful, public setting where art is accessible to everyone is deeply fulfilling."