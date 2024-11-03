Perched on the rocks, overlooking the brilliant blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, Ayesha Singh’s striking artwork injects a touch of India into the Australian landscape. Titled Hybrid Drawing, its black aluminium lines are evocative of the contours of an arch in an Indian monument. Singh says it is based on Agrasen’s baoli, a stepwell located in the heart of New Delhi. “In the past, my Hybrid Drawings have referenced multiple spaces, layers of history and migration through the architecture of a city," remarks Singh. “I decided to bring our local conversation to the space, specifically one with architectural references that have a history or relationship with water."
Singh’s work is part of ‘Sculpture by the Sea’, Bondi, the world’s largest public outdoor sculpture exhibition. This is the 26th edition. Set along the stunning 2km-long coastal walk from Bondi to Tamarama, it features 100 artworks by artists from 16 countries. Each year the annual event draws nearly half-a-million viewers. David Handley, founding CEO and artistic director, ‘Sculpture by the Sea’, believes that free-to-public events bring the community together. “We have a motto that we want the poorest single mother and the poorest single father to be able to come to the exhibition and give their children the most extraordinary day out, and all they have to do is pay the price of public transport," he says.
The funding for the event, which is just short of AU $4 million, is raised by corporate sponsorship, private philanthropy, commission on sculpture sales and public sector funds. While the exhibition has no curatorial theme, there have been country showcases for the past few years, which have included China and Ukraine. This year, the focus is on India with eight artists from the country as well as two of Indian origin living in Australia. Selected by a curatorial panel, the artists, besides Singh, are Avantika Bawa, Shovin Bhattacharjee, Harsha Durugadda, Teja Gavankar, Latika Katt, Subodh Kerkar and S.D. Hari Prasad Achari. Representing the Indian diaspora in Australia are Niharika Hukku and Shaumyika Sharma.
It is evident that a great deal of consideration has gone into the display of the sculptures. Besides consultations with the artists to ensure that their artworks fit in perfectly with the landscape, the organisers have also tried to minimise any impact to the site itself. Many of the artworks are in conversation with the environment with Japan’s Haruyuki Uchida’s Shape of Water and Australia’s Lucy Humphrey’s Infinity reflecting the natural habitat. Cascading down a large rock face, Hukku’s Shelter presents an arresting sight. Fashioned out of polymer clay, the red and white installation is inspired by her vision of blazing red coral fading and turning white in the face of climate change. “The scale of it was very exciting. For me it was the best part because I was able to flex my ideas outside the smaller works that I did," says Hukku.
Kerkar’s striking red sculpture of a chilly set against the rocks and pounding waves is proving to be a real crowd- puller, especially among children. Referencing maritime trade and colonisation, The Chilly, made using fibreglass, recycled truck tyres and paint, points to the introduction of the spice to India by the Portuguese. Located in and around the golden sands of Tamarama beach are sculptures by Gavankar, Durugadda and Sharma. While Gavankar’s minimalistic corten steel Pillar stands like a silent sentinel against azure skies and waters, Durugadda’s aluminium and granite Whorl references whirling dervishes. And Sharma’s Swimmer can be interpreted as a nod to Australia’s fabled beaches with its surfers and swimmers.
The lawns of Marks Park have proven to be a fitting foil for the sculptures of many of the Indian artists. The contorted shapes and crevices within Katt’s marble Inner Connections appear to echo the twisted trees located near her work. Achari’s granite Red Fold is in harmony with the undulating landscape behind it, while Bawa’s brightly coloured intersecting steel lines in Scaffolds by the Sea interrogate how a site can affect the perception and experience of an artwork.
Bhattacharjee’s stainless-steel orbs mounted with meditative figures in his kinetic sculpture, Cosmic Nest, reflects a need to imagine new habitats to cope with the impending population pressure. It also calls on viewers to create harmony between themselves and their environment. The artists have also contributed some smaller-sized sculptures, which are housed in a large indoor exhibition space and are up for sale.
Mounting such a large show along the coast has not been without its challenges. The sculptures need to be firmly anchored against the gusty winds to prevent damage to them and their surroundings. Despite all these challenges, Katt is delighted by the response. There are many things that have excited her about the exhibition. “Firstly the sea. I am a true Piscean; I can’t do without water. That is the reason I have my studio near the Ganges back home." It is a response also echoed by Durugadda. The artist has had a long-standing relationship with the project, having exhibited at ‘Sculpture by the Sea’, Bondi and Cottesloe, each three times since 2016. “This marks my sixth exhibition with ‘Sculpture by the Sea’ and what I love most is the inclusive spirit of the event," he says. “Presenting our work in such a beautiful, public setting where art is accessible to everyone is deeply fulfilling."
‘Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi’ runs till 4 November in Sydney, Australia.
Meera Menezes is a Delhi-based art writer