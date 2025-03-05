Sean Baker’s subversion of the American dream

The other Anora scene that has drawn a wide range of misinterpretations is the concluding scene, where Ani reacts to a small act of kindness by Igor (one of the aforementioned goons) by climbing on top of him, but breaking down in tears when he tries to kiss her. Again, this isn’t some clumsy attempt at a ‘happy ending’ or to suggest the old hoary stereotype about sex workers needing the “right" kind of man to ‘save’ her. Anora is a movie about class, specifically about power relations as they pertain to class and gender. Ani naively believes that because of Vanya’s emotional and sexual inexperience she has power over him, a notion shattered by the bind-and-gag scene. Vanya foolishly believes he can defy his overbearing mother and marry Ani on a lark. Igor is convinced that his crush on Ani and his puppy-dog glances can make up for the violence he inflicted on her.