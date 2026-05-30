‘Sediments of Becoming’: A show of Indian contemporary art opens at the State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg

Avantika Bhuyan is a national features editor at the Mint Lounge. With nearly 20 years of experienceRead more

, her writing practice lies at the intersection of art, inclusivity, and cultural heritage. She has focused on ways in which art can be used to create solidarities and connections between global communities. Her special interest lies in connecting history with the present moment through stories of contemporary archives, ongoing archaeological discoveries, and people reviving endangered languages. The idea is to look at how we arrive at who we are today as a society. One of her significant endeavours has been to bring out the annual art special for Mint Lounge, which has emerged as a collector's edition over the years. The special issue captures the pulse of the cultural ecosystem, with commissioned pieces exploring the latest trends while also highlighting practitioners and issues that need to be made visible. Avantika also pens the monthly 'Raising Parents' column, which explores art and culture ideas for both adults and children. In recent years, she has been exploring the way technology, particularly social media and AI, has impacted parenting and child development.

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