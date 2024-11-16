'Self-Portrait as a Coffee-Pot': Chaos and creation in the studio

A portly white-haired man walks into the frame and, even before he’s sat, addresses the camera with some urgency. “Before he arrives, there are some things I just want to say. It’s about the nature of the structure of, and the destructure, and the non-structure of what we see." He lists the disparate thoughts running through his head: a green cake he once ate in Naples, the fish pie he must take out of the freezer, a line from Mayakovsky, digging in The Great Escape and as a young boy on the beach, a row of coffins for mass burial, the impending birth of his granddaughter.

The speaker is South African artist William Kentridge. The absent “he" is also William Kentridge. They’re the hosts of a beguiling new series of video essays, Self-Portrait as a Coffee-Pot, written and directed by Kentridge. The artist’s two selves argue and question and contradict each other, like siblings or a vaudeville act. They’re dressed the same, are clearly the same person, yet they act like different people. But then, this is a series made during the covid years. Didn’t we all start talking to ourselves at some point?

Self-Portrait is a rare thing in the modern film landscape: an unhurried look at the nuts and bolts of artistic practice, with digressions and puzzles and unanswered questions. Over nine, roughly 30-minute episodes, Kentridge—a white South African in his late 60s with an orator’s voice and a piercing gaze—creates art and talks about his process (or, I should say, the Kentridges create and talk). The works we see him create are dense and charged, paintings, charcoal drawings, sketches, cut-and-paste collages, even Dadaist performance and musical theatre, which draw on personal history but also South Africa’s long civil rights struggle.

Kentridge’s professorial manner—he holds forth on art theory, Greek myth, the Russian revolution—is undercut by the presence of his unimpressed doppelganger. They can’t even agree on whether they’re in the same room, or whether there’s a coffee pot on the table (“It is a paint holder," one Kentridge says). It’s a simple but brilliantly effective way for Kentridge to pose philosophical questions but not have them intimidate. Tearing up a paper with a rough drawing on it, he says: “What emerges is a mess… this is just chaos." The other argues, “This is all potential. This is all possibility." And, sure enough, we see the bits of paper rearrange themselves to form the figure of a rhinoceros, which dances with a reconstituted coffee pot.

Self-Portrait scratches a personal itch—I love squiggly, rough animation that looks like its being made up in real time. Apart from his printmaking and theatre work, Kentridge is known for his hand-drawn animation, which involves drawing a frame, filming it for a second or two, then making a change to the image, filming that, and so on. We see this throughout Self-Portrait, as well as other inventive lo-fi strategies: stop-motion, trick photography, miniatures, puppetry. The screen is rarely ever calm—either Kentridge is vigorously painting or cutting and pasting or something he’s rendered comes to riotous life. This feverish activity might be seen as a response to the time when the film was made, maximising the potential of a closed space when a closed space is all you have.