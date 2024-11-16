'Self-Portrait as a Coffee-Pot': Chaos and creation in the studio

Self-Portrait scratches a personal itch—I love squiggly, rough animation that looks like its being made up in real time. Apart from his printmaking and theatre work, Kentridge is known for his hand-drawn animation, which involves drawing a frame, filming it for a second or two, then making a change to the image, filming that, and so on. We see this throughout Self-Portrait, as well as other inventive lo-fi strategies: stop-motion, trick photography, miniatures, puppetry. The screen is rarely ever calm—either Kentridge is vigorously painting or cutting and pasting or something he’s rendered comes to riotous life. This feverish activity might be seen as a response to the time when the film was made, maximising the potential of a closed space when a closed space is all you have.