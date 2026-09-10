Ten works of fiction to memorialize 9/11

Burnt Shadows (2009) by Kamila Shamsie

The canvas of British Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie’s Burnt Shadows is so broad that it almost feels like a disservice to include it on a 9/11 list. It begins in 2003 with an unnamed prisoner, naked and pensive in his cell at the notorious Guantanamo Bay, wondering “How did we get here?” We then back-pedal to introduce two families, two sets of characters linked by a Japanese woman named Hiroko, whose life takes us to some of the most consequential moments in world history—the Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombings, the Partition of India and, eventually, the 9/11 attacks. Shamsie’s great achievement here is to craft a through-line of American foreign policy across these momentous developments. Again and again, the arithmetic of nation-state loyalties bumps up against the insistence of individual human connection. Like the bird-shaped scars on Hiroko’s back (created on the day of the Nagasaki bombings), the past is imprinted onto the destinies of Shamsie’s characters.