Ten works of fiction to memorialize 9/11

The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2007) by Mohsin Hamid

British Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist grabs you by the collar on page one and refuses to let go. Part of this irresistible urgency is due to Hamid’s mastery of the dramatic monologue, inspired by Albert Camus’ The Fall. The fascinating Changez, a Princeton-educated Pakistani professor of finance, is narrating his life story to an unnamed, off-screen American. Across 200-odd pages, Hamid expertly dissects the hypocrisies of the American empire through Changez’s professional and personal lives. By the end we understand exactly how a young man who came of age in the strongholds of America’s liberal elite finds himself “remarkably pleased” as he watches the WTC burning on TV.