Serendipity Arts Festival 2024: A future-forward event that is rooted in Goa
SummaryThe upcoming edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival explores the role of culture in helping society negotiate complex issues and uncertain futures
Culture as a tool to shape the future—that is the premise underlying the ninth edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival, all set to take place in Panjim, Goa. The various workshops, performances, conversations and exhibitions—spanning music, dance, theatre, food, craft and visual arts—are looking at our relationship with the body, time, space, community, ecology, and more. As one pores over the lineup of events and dialogues, there is an introspective feel to this annual interdisciplinary. “In the face of the uncertainties that we are facing as a society, a cultural festival such as this brings us together as a community, shows ways of coexisting, and makes us resilient," says Smriti Rajgarhia, director of the festival and the Serendipity Arts Foundation that helms it.
The idea is to look at creative solutions for new problems. “Liberal arts need to be part of everyone’s lives. In the modern day and age, when everything is about control, culture gives you tools on how that control can be negotiated," she adds.
This edition sees some of the curators from past editions return to the festival such as Quasar Thakore Padamsee for theatre and Geeta Chandran for dance, while some of the newer ones such as the collective, Edible Issues—run by Anusha Murthy and Elizabeth Yorke—are adding a new dimension to the dialogue around the culinary arts. There is a greater focus on accessibility with writer-disability campaigner Salil Chaturvedi curating projects such as Blind Date with Friends about overcoming barriers to access—both physical and social.
The fact that each year, the festival takes place across different buildings—some which have remained constant over time, and others that are granted access to by the state government each year—, adds a certain serendipity to the nature of the festival itself. This offers a space for experimentation and incubation of new ideas. “As a result some important conversations emerge. For instance, with technology becoming an important part of creation, the focus often shifts to the object and not the person making things. In such a scenario, how does the community become a co-creator of art?" asks Rajgarhia.
An important project in this regard, curated by the Delhi-based artist duo, Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra, is the Traveling Balcaos. Conceptualised by the Social Design Collaborative, itinerant balcaos—or traditional porches in homes, which serve as spaces for conversation—are coming up across Panjim at the moment. Residents of the city are responding to these public installations in their own way. During the festival, these travelling structures will park themselves at the entrance of the Art Park, thus asserting the role of community and identity in a rapidly changing Goa.