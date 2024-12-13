Serendipity Arts Festival 2024: A future-forward event that is rooted in Goa

The conversation around the body and its relationship to various physical, social and cultural constructs continues with Allegories of Anatomy: A Triple Bill, which brings together three artists from New Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh and Seoul. “Then there is Sonnet of Samsara, a collaboration with Attakkalari and UK-based Kinetika, that looks at connections between myth, experience and dream. Though each of these comes from the same source, it belongs to a different timescape," he adds. The sonic scape of the performance is interesting, with drums from ancient musical of traditions of Kerala being used alongside the deva vadyam, which was earlier played outside the sanctum sanctorum during temple rituals in the state. Four different kinds of drums from Tamil Nadu such as the thavil are also a part of the Sonnet of Samsara, giving the performance a touch of a spiritual musical procession. For the performance, Kinetika has created flags of sorts painted on Murshidabad silk. “The images on the 50 hand painted flags hail from experiences of different communities in today’s world. We animate them through our dance and processional movement. The treatment seems ritualistic, wherein we are invoking something from our inner spaces," elaborates Palazhy.