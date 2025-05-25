Finding the music that you love

It is a visual that will stay with me for a long time: An abandoned music store, overgrown with plants and weeds, in the middle of a once beautiful and now ruined city; and at the centre of the scene, a pristine acoustic guitar leaning against a box, glowing with an almost ethereal light. A reminder of all that was once lovely and is now lost in this world reeling from a cruel apocalypse, but also, a symbol of hope and possibility. The Last of Us is that unusual zombie show that forces us to look deeper not just at the potential for cruelty in all of us—a lot of post-apocalyptic shows do that—but at the potential for beauty and love at the same time.

In this scene, 19-year-old Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) finds a guitar that has survived the end of the world as we know it in a music store in Seattle, or what was once Seattle, and starts idly strumming it. Eventually, she settles on a song she learnt from her foster father—a-ha’s 1984 hit Take on Me. In her version, the original’s synth-pop briskness has been stripped away, leaving behind the lovely bones of the song: a soothing melody, a plea for love, a playful serenade.

I was familiar with the original Take on Me, of course, given that about 90% of my Spotify library is 1980s music. I had even heard the band’s own acoustic version of the song. But this mellow, almost unbearably sweet rendition of it, weighted with meaning and context, has become an obsession in the weeks since this episode aired. I’m sure it’s a fairly common experience, though always a special one, for a song that one has known—and even tepidly liked—to suddenly become extraordinary.

