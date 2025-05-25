Finding the music that you love

It is a visual that will stay with me for a long time: An abandoned music store, overgrown with plants and weeds, in the middle of a once beautiful and now ruined city; and at the centre of the scene, a pristine acoustic guitar leaning against a box, glowing with an almost ethereal light. A reminder of all that was once lovely and is now lost in this world reeling from a cruel apocalypse, but also, a symbol of hope and possibility. The Last of Us is that unusual zombie show that forces us to look deeper not just at the potential for cruelty in all of us—a lot of post-apocalyptic shows do that—but at the potential for beauty and love at the same time.