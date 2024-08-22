The Delhi Contemporary Art Week puts textile art in the spotlight

Textile art is all set to be in sharp focus at the upcoming edition of the Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW). To be held from 31 August at Bikaner House, this annual event has been amplifying artistic voices and trends from the Indian subcontinent for the past six years. The seventh edition is no different. This year, the DCAW—organised by six like-minded galleries, all helmed by women—is not just looking at the revival of weaves, but at the many ways in which artists are creating sculptural, multimedia or even digital practices using textile to uncover layers of personal histories and identity politics. The exhibition, ‘Threads that Bare’, will see 14 artists such as Geeta Khandelwal, Udita Upadhayaya, Sumakshi Singh, Anoli Perera, Khadim Ali and Ruby Chishti showcase their textile practices.

The evolving art ecosystem

The event has grown exponentially since its inception—this year nearly 80 artists are participating in the DCAW. According to gallerist Bhavna Kakar, one of the co-founders of the annual event, the idea has always been to bring together all the stakeholders, from artists and galleries to curators, connoisseurs, students and young collectors, to see the journey that the contemporary art ecosystem has made in south Asia.

‘Threads that Bare’ is one such effort to show how the participating artists have pushed the boundaries of aesthetic in ways that would have seemed unimaginable a decade ago. “Through the manipulation of fabric, thread, and texture, these artists reveal not only the enduring beauty of Indian textiles but also their capacity to communicate profound stories and emotions in the language of contemporary art," says Kakar, who is also the founder of Latitude 28.

Take the Quetta-born artist Khadim Ali’s monumental mixed media work I’m the Third Script 2 (171x54 in). Hailing from the Hazara tribe of Afghanistan, Ali, who lives in Sydney, negotiates and explores the loss and trauma that emerges from migration. His work, with its deep connection to miniature tradition and tapestry, is enhanced with the artist’s own understanding of the craft of carpet-making, which many Afghani refugees learnt in order to survive wars and calamities.