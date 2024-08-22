The Delhi Contemporary Art Week puts textile art in the spotlight

Textile art is all set to be in sharp focus at the upcoming edition of the Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW). To be held from 31 August at Bikaner House, this annual event has been amplifying artistic voices and trends from the Indian subcontinent for the past six years. The seventh edition is no different. This year, the DCAW—organised by six like-minded galleries, all helmed by women—is not just looking at the revival of weaves, but at the many ways in which artists are creating sculptural, multimedia or even digital practices using textile to uncover layers of personal histories and identity politics. The exhibition, ‘Threads that Bare’, will see 14 artists such as Geeta Khandelwal, Udita Upadhayaya, Sumakshi Singh, Anoli Perera, Khadim Ali and Ruby Chishti showcase their textile practices.