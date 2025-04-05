‘Severance’ season 2 review: Is this the smartest show around?

Why would a human being sever themselves? In the case of Mark Scout (Adam Scott), he was unable to function after the death of his wife, feeling like he was “choking on her ghost." This corporate biohacking gave his outie a few hours of rest and his innie a few of productivity. Burt (Christopher Walken) lived a life of sin and wanted a chance for his innie to go to heaven. Dylan (Zack Cherry) drifted in life, not finding anything he was good at, yet on the severed floor, he was a badass. Why do we do what we do? Why do we still do what we do? These questions don’t always lead to reassuring answers. Like God (and Lumon), we work in mysterious ways.