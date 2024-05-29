This book on S. H. Raza is a great window into his life and art
Summary‘Raza: The Other Modern’, the companion book to an exhibit of the same name in Dubai, is a visual treat, and a solid Raza reference book to have
Sometime between the early 1920s and 1930s, when the modernist S.H. Raza was still a distractible schoolboy in Madhya Pradesh, his teacher Nandlal Jharia took him to a blank, whitewashed wall. On it, he drew a dark circle.
“Is bindu par dhyaan do," he told Raza – focus on this spot. He did. After some initial difficulty, Raza could focus on nothing else. Over 30 years after that, in 1980, the iconic modernist painter would begin to make the Bindu one of his most well-known preoccupations.
This account, is vividly and wonderfully recollected and referenced in ‘The Radiating Circle’, an essay by art historian Yashodhara Dalmia in the book Raza: The Other Modern, published by Mapin in collaboration with the Progressive Art Gallery and the Delhi-based Raza Foundation.