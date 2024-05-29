This book on S. H. Raza is a great window into his life and art

Vajpeyi’s final piece, ‘The Last Days’, highlights the artist’s zest and activity despite and disregarding old age and frail health. It isn’t surprising given the quote from Raza’s interview with Krishen Khanna in 1987, recalled, again in Dalmia’s well-referenced essay. In it, he explains how he thinks “divine forces" are “tangible and real…they are a link between the unknown and the known" altering him “to a state of ‘unawareness’". It is in this state, he says, that his best paintings happen, “without my ever fully knowing how and why. It is a state of grace, inexplicable," Dalmia quotes Raza as saying. It is revealing of his view of art as more than work, as more than a way of expression – for Raza, art seems to have been a way of life itself, laden with both spirituality and the very purpose of existence. The book makes these thoughts, and so many more, available to interested readers.