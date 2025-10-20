Shanta Gokhale's women write their own rules
Somak Ghoshal 5 min read 20 Oct 2025, 02:29 pm IST
Summary
Shanta Gokhale’s new collection of short stories, ‘The Way Home’, is informed by humanity, wit, worldly wisdom and lived experiences
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In Silences, one of the finest stories in Shanta Gokhale’s luminous new collection, The Way Home, 18-year-old Basant is summoned by his father Sharad, who is on his deathbed, for a private conference. As he draws his final breath, Sharad asks Basant to find out why his mother, Girija, had left their family home in Mumbai and moved to Pune—away from her husband—after her mother-in-law passed away.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story