Shanta Gokhale's women write their own rules

If, with one eye, the author observes the tragic core of the human condition, her other eye twinkles with amused wonder at humanity’s stubborn instinct for survival, even in the face of betrayal and heartbreak. There are flickers of hope even in the messiest of marriages and relationships, without any feel-good optimism. There is always a sobering acknowledgement of being alive in the stories, or at least having once experienced some fleeting moments of happiness, no matter how messily things may end, or have ended.