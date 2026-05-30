‘Shape of Momo’ review: A finely tuned film about family and finding oneself

Underneath the Koreeda-esque warmth of the household scenes, there are darker currents. A couple of nighttime scares underline the risks involved in four women living on their own on a secluded hillside. Yet, it’s also true that their reaction is xenophobia towards the Hindi-speaking migrant workers (the family speaks Nepali). Given how Sikkimese people have their own longstanding battles with discrimination, it’s bold of Rai to turn the gaze inward, to show how easy it is for any majority, no matter how small, to blame ‘outsiders’ for their problems. The family’s treatment of the tenants is particularly uncomfortable to watch. Taking off from Bishnu’s hard bargaining over the orange crop—which she later regrets—her mother matter-of-factly coerces the wife to move their house to make way for the homestay (she urges her not to wait for her husband’s approval, saying “he’ll blow the money on drinks”).