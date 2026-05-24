‘Shape of Momo’ opens up conversations about gender, family and belonging

In Tribeny Rai’s film Shape of Momo, one of the most revealing details is the symbolism of a woman who does not know or care about shaping a momo properly. Rai, one of the first formally trained women filmmakers from Sikkim, uses that small act to open up a larger conversation about gender, family and belonging. Her Nepali-language debut feature follows Bishnu, a young woman returning to Sikkim after years away, only to find that home can be both comforting and confining. Edited excerpts from an interview with Rai, 35, whose film deeply observes the invisible pressures that shape the everyday lives of women across generations.
The title of the film is quite a hook. What does ‘Shape of Momo’ symbolise for you emotionally and culturally?
When we were looking for the title, I had many things in mind, but Shape of Momo felt organic to the film. As soon as you say “momo”, you think of Sikkim or the Himalaya, which is where the story comes from. And when we talk about shape, we wanted to explore the kind of box society tries to put women in. Our protagonist does not know how to make momo and does not care.
The original Nepali title, Chora Jaste, translates to “Like a Son”. I myself am one of four daughters in my family so whenever I achieved something or did something considered strong, people would say, “You’re just like a son”. Even with this film, people would say, “You’re just like a son”, and I would think: but I am a woman making this film. So in a way, the title became my quiet reply to society.
Food in the film becomes tied to labour, gender expectations, events. Was that intentional from the beginning?
Momo is such an integral part of our culture. Birthdays, funerals, weddings—it cuts across class and caste. Food also has this deep connection with women. No matter how successful you are, if you do not know how to cook properly, society still questions whether you are the perfect woman. When we screened the film in Korea, women told me they had a similar dish there, and people say if a pregnant woman shapes it properly, she will have a son. So these expectations around women and food exist everywhere.
The women in the film are layered and morally complex, rather than idealised. How did you approach building that realism, especially between the actors?
So often, women in cinema become symbols of sacrifice or righteousness. I grew up watching my mother eat last, after all the men and children had finished, and that made me question her place in the family. My co-writer and producer Kislay and I wanted to create characters you do not easily empathise with all the time. We were careful not to judge them as writers.
Different audiences connect with different characters. Pashupati Rai, who plays the mother, initially resisted taking on another mother role because she is actually very young. But I told her this mother was different; she’s emotionally sharp and complicated. As for Bishnu, having a co-writer helped greatly. When I was writing the script on my own, it felt like a privileged girl returning home and complaining about society. When I shared the script with Kislay, he said we have to be very objective. So we decided to be critical of the protagonist herself, her privilege and how she is classist.
The house you see in the film is actually my own house. And when we were in Sikkim, Kislay noticed my tone changed when I spoke to village children. Once he pointed that out, I started observing myself more objectively, interacting with my own environment. I think turning that critical lens inward, critiquing our own position, is important and the only way to tell an honest story.