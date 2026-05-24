‘Shape of Momo’ opens up conversations about gender, family and belonging

I grew up watching Bollywood, but when the protagonist of the film does not look like you, it becomes a problem. So it was very important for me to cast someone who looks like me or like the people around me so that when I tell the story, I’m not just telling my story, but also the story of my people and my place, so we can find representation in Indian cinema and world cinema. Of the cast, the sister is from Sikkim, the love interest is from Darjeeling, the mother and daughter (Bishnu), played by Pashupati Rai and Gaumaya Gurung, are actors from Nepal.