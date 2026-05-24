‘Shape of Momo’ opens up conversations about gender, family and belonging

The title of the film is quite a hook. What does ‘Shape of Momo’ symbolise for you emotionally and culturally?

When we were looking for the title, I had many things in mind, but Shape of Momo felt organic to the film. As soon as you say “momo”, you think of Sikkim or the Himalaya, which is where the story comes from. And when we talk about shape, we wanted to explore the kind of box society tries to put women in. Our protagonist does not know how to make momo and does not care.