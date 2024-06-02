‘Shardlake’ is a satisfying historical whodunnit
SummaryThe show is based on C.J. Sansom’s ‘Dissolution’, the first book to feature attorney Matthew Shardlake
Meet-cutes are one of the many tropes associated with the “buddy cop" subgenre, referring to the eccentric, offbeat way in which the heroes of a dual-protagonist story cross paths for the first time. And in the very first episode of the excellent Disney+ Hotstar miniseries Shardlake, we get a meet-cute that’s well-written and tells us something meaningful about the two lead characters’ dynamic. Set in 1537 during the reign of Henry VIII, the miniseries sees the king’s chief minister Thomas Cromwell (Sean Bean) ordering the intrepid, hunchbacked attorney Matthew Shardlake (Arthur Hughes) to investigate a murder-via-decapitation at a Tudor monastery at Scarnsea.