‘Shardlake’ is a satisfying historical whodunnit

And yet, our protagonist refuses to judge the many priests before him at the scene of the crime, at Scarnsea. They all have motive to kill the victim but Shardlake doesn’t allow his prejudice to affect the investigation; this aspect has been depicted without the story becoming too preachy or Shardlake becoming too much of a do-gooder. The protagonist has a moral compass that leads him to take risks but it is always within the realm of reason—for example, when he discovers that one of the priests under investigation is secretly homosexual. Shardlake does not immediately condemn the man. He does not view homosexuality as a sin, like many of his peers do. He does, however, see it as a “moral failing", albeit one that requires no legal punishments.