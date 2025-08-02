‘Shared Worlds’: Spotlighting 15 years of experimental practices at Exhibit 320
Delhi gallery Exhibit 320 celebrates a milestone with the work of 30 contemporary artists
A forthcoming exhibition, Shared Worlds, at Delhi’s Bikaner House explores the intricate relationship between artists and the world around us. Curated by Deeksha Nath, the exhibition features 30 artists, who engage in a critical dialogue around ecology, architecture, identities, inherited histories, gender and materiality through their works. Each artist offers a distinctive visual language to interpret these pressing concerns. The lineup includes Alex Davis, Gigi Scaria, Jagannath Panda, Mithu Sen, Richa Arya and Sumakshi Singh. Shared Worlds is significant not just for its conceptual value in embracing multiplicity, but also because it celebrates 15 years of the contemporary art space, Exhibit 320. The show highlights the deep and enduring relationships that the Delhi-based gallery has cultivated with these artists over time.
Founder Rasika Kajaria says the show features artists who have been a part of the gallery’s journey—some who had their very first show with Exhibit 320, and others, who have supported the gallery over the years. The diverse roster also introduces the viewers to a range of materiality. Take Yasmin Jahan Nupur’s textile work Cross the Border, Being Together, which delves into the idea of collective memory and shared cultures, with a world map intricately threaded together to connect the Global South and the West.
Then there is Kaushik Saha’s Searching Home series, a visual commentary on the relationship between architecture and loss. His work, depicting an abandoned brutalist structure pushing into the soil, prompts us to reflect on the ways we exploit nature, and the shifting dynamic between humanity and ecology. Meanwhile, true to her practice, Anju Dodiya’s Lullaby places the interior worlds of women at its core. It shows the figure of the woman as a powerful symbol of resistance and endurance.