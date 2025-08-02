‘Shared Worlds’: Spotlighting 15 years of experimental practices at Exhibit 320

The journey of Exhibit 320 needs to be viewed in context of the evolution of the contemporary arts ecosystem in India in the last two decades. What was once a small tightly knit community, with just a handful of galleries and institutions, has burgeoned into a rich and diverse ecosystem. Today, we have a mix of older galleries such as Chemould Prescott Road, which celebrated 60 years in 2023 and set the framework for contemporary arts in post-independence India, and younger ones such as Tarq and Experimenter, which completed 10 and 15 years in 2024 and 2023, respectively. Together, they have created a sense of community and shared space for art making and dialogue.