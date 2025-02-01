Sharjah Art Foundation's Hoor Al-Qasimi on building solidarities through art

Be it at the Sharjah Biennial or through the events in Sydney and Aichi, Al Qasimi is looking forward to building solidarities between regions, people and practices. “Whenever I take up projects outside of Sharjah, I like to work with the local teams in those regions.," she says. “They know the context of the region and are well-versed in their craft. That is an important collaboration for me as it helps understand the city and the community." The next step is to meet as many local artists as possible, and see ways in which indigenous communities can be included in the curation. “It is important not as a token or simply to tick boxes. It has to fit into what the overall exhibition is trying to say. In Sydney, women artists are still underrepresented. So, it is time to make that push," she elaborates.