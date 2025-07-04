What to watch this week: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, ‘Shark Whisperer’ and more

Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth has been billed as “reset”, with no former cast members from the Spielberg originals and the increasingly dire sequels. David Koepp, writer of the first two films, has however been brought back to try and recreate some of the wonder. It’ll be a tough ask, even with a cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. Directed by Gareth Edwards. (In theatres)

A still from ‘Shark Whisperer’.

Shark Whisperer “Sharks are the calling I have”, says Ocean Ramsey, a marine conservationist, social media activist and free diver who swims with sharks to raise awareness about protecting them. She is documented by her partner Juan Oliphant, an underwater photographer. The cinematography is beautiful in this documentary, to see Ramsey moving alongside these majestic animals as if she is one of them. She can even identify some of them. With a huge social media following, she has her detractors who call it self-promotion.”It’s not an adrenaline rush. It’s a feeling of connection, where I feel the most myself,” she says. (Netflix)

A still from 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case'.

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Another SonyLiv series based on modern Indian history. This one concerns the aftermath of the assassination of prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. The cast includes Amit Sial, Bagavathi Perumal and Sahil Vaid. The best-known name is the director, Nagesh Kukunoor, an indie pioneer in the late 1990s with Hyderabad Blues and Rockford. (SonyLIV)

A still from 'Moving'.

Moving A quietly devastating film about the implications of a couple’s separation of their 11-year-old daughter, Renko (Tomoko Tabata). This 1993 feature is directed by Shinji Sōmai. Highly rated in Japan, Sōmai is steadily gaining a reputation in cinephile circles abroad for films like Typhoon Club, Sailor Suit and Machine Gun and this one. (MUBI)

A still from 'Metro In Dino'.

Metro In Dino Anurag Basu returns to the anthology film for the first since 2007’s Life In A Metro. The new film tells four intersecting stories set in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore. The ensemble cast includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saswata Chatterjee, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. (In theatres)

A still from 'Companion'.

Companion The companion in this 2025 horror film is a robot called Iris (played by Sophie Thatcher), rented by Josh (Jack Quaid), who controls her through an app on his phone. “I hate the word robot because you do so much more than that,” he tells her. He fidgets with her programming, increasing her aggression level, and what was supposed to be a relaxing weekend turns into a nightmare. (JioHotstar)

