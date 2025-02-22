Sharmila Tagore speaks about Satyajit Ray's ‘Nayak’, re-released in theatres
SummarySharmila Tagore on ‘Nayak’, a film that feels both timeless and strikingly modern
Satyajit Ray’s 1966 film Nayak is about a superstar taking a train to collect a National Award. On his way, this star—played by matinee colossus Uttam Kumar—meets existential angst, admiring fans, and a journalist who doesn’t trust him, on or off screen. Sharmila Tagore’s Aditi—a journalist with a pen wedged in her blouse like a dagger in a scabbard—refuses to fawn. They talk on the train, her scepticism clashing against his confessions in a carriage thick with rings of cigarette smoke and ghosts, of past roles and past lives.