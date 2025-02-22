Sharmila Tagore speaks about Satyajit Ray's ‘Nayak’, re-released in theatres

“During Nayak, I remember him at lunch break, having fried fish and a bhaand of yogurt. And he would chew on his handkerchief. He wouldn’t go out or mingle. I suppose he was thinking about work, or relaxing in his own fashion." Tagore details how Ray worked in almost every cinematic department—from camera to music, wardrobe to sets, posters to titles—but had never acted. “And here I was privileged to see him acting out that last scene where Uttam’s character says ‘Ask that girl from the chair-car to come and see me.’ He’s inebriated, and the compartment door is open, and you can see the railway track passing. And I come. And then he speaks. That’s a beautiful monologue."