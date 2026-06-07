Shashwat Sachdev's love songs for an angry spy

It’s interesting that for such a relentlessly macho and violent film, the tracks you have repurposed are either sad love songs or happy love songs, and they are often used ironically, like ‘Tamma Tamma’ played over a Pakistani supercop’s funeral orchestrated by an Indian spy network.

The idea was never to look cocky or smart. The idea was to make fun music true to the intent of the film. What happens is directors often get confused along the way. Every department advises them on what the film should be like. Directors listen to that, or make something they think their friends will want to see. Every time we were confused, we went back to the script.