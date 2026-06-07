Shashwat Sachdev's love songs for an angry spy

If Shashwat Sachdev had got his way, Dhurandhar would have kicked off with an 8-minute version of Queen’s barn stomper Another One Bites The Dust, complete with Sikkimese metal singer Girish Pradhan singing Freddie Mercury’s lines, a bass solo from Mohini Dey, and sundry qawwali bits.
The Freddie Mercury estate, which had earlier approved of the song’s use in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster, pulled the plug last minute on seeing the gore in the 4-minute trailer.
Though it does end with John Deacon’s bassline over the vocals in Ishq Jalakar—the repurposed Sahir Ludhianvi qawwali, Na To Karavan Ki Talash Hai from Barsaat Ki Raat (1960)—the final track in the film and the album itself has a different bassline Dey recorded within a day of the Queen tribute getting nixed.
“Aditya (Dhar) was insistent on beginning the film with Another One Bites The Dust,” Sachdev recalls while adding that he is still busy fine-tuning the master copies on the albums of Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) on streaming platforms.
What sounds like a clean, thoughtful, ambitious collage of 28 songs—a mix of original tunes and reworked classics—was created by Sachdev and his team over a hectic six months. The soundtrack shows a thoughtful cohesiveness in lyrics and composition alongside an envelope-pushing edge in sound production that’s hard to come by in contemporary Bollywood music. Sachdev, 39, had previously composed for Dhar’s 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, which served as a laboratory for the hip-hop/rock/electronic trifecta he is at exceptional ease with.
Both halves of Dhar’s 450-minute spy-action thriller, released across December and March, together have become India’s highest-grossing film of all time. In an interview with Lounge, Sachdev explains the frantic construction of the film’s soundscape. Edited excerpts.
Do you see your work on ‘Dhurandhar’ being close to being a hip-hop producer, fusing elements as opposed to building entirely from scratch?
You wouldn’t call a doctor a first-aid kit specialist, blood pressure checker, or a band-aid putter. Sampling, giving an existing song your own touch, and adding sound design elements are part of a contemporary composer’s basic skill set. Gone are the days of making a melody with just a harmonium.
It’s not that we were plucking songs to exploit their hookline. The philosophy was simple: What is going to help the script in the best way possible? It was a script for a 3-hour film with maybe four-five tracks. Aditya said in the beginning that he’s envisioning this film as an action musical with wall-to-wall music.
The film has multiple montage sequences. Leave them aside, and Dhurandhar together is perhaps a 3.5-hour film. Aditya went and shot so much footage that the film got longer. Now, when it was being placed on edit, we would excitedly put a Queen song here or a Michael Jackson song there to see how the film was flowing. We would try to license the tracks. This is how they became part of the soundscape.
For example, even though Another One Bites The Dust didn’t work out, the ideas in our 8-minute version yielded at least three more songs, including Move—Yeh Ishq Ishq with Sonu Nigam and Aari Aari in The Revenge.
Sometimes, Aditya would be extremely sure of which song to place in a particular spot. For example, he really wanted Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Dil Pe Jakhm Khate Hain over Jaskirat heading to avenge his sister’s kidnapping. I wasn’t sure of the melody, however, because it was too late-1980s, early-1990s.
Perhaps, the melodramatic emotionality of the song was what Aditya Dhar wanted.
Yes, Aditya was sure people would like it, but he wanted it to be harder and more industrial. So, we got a crazy guitarist down from Seoul, Youngmin Kim. The drums came from Jordan Fish, producer of the British rock band Bring Me The Horizon.
It’s interesting that for such a relentlessly macho and violent film, the tracks you have repurposed are either sad love songs or happy love songs, and they are often used ironically, like ‘Tamma Tamma’ played over a Pakistani supercop’s funeral orchestrated by an Indian spy network.
The idea was never to look cocky or smart. The idea was to make fun music true to the intent of the film. What happens is directors often get confused along the way. Every department advises them on what the film should be like. Directors listen to that, or make something they think their friends will want to see. Every time we were confused, we went back to the script.
So, we knew the overall film is a tragedy, first and foremost, and the film’s visual design and soundscape should reflect that greyness, with Revenge sounding darker than the first part. But we also knew we would need to make the mood light from time to time.
For example, Hum Pyaar Karne Wale, used in the scene where Jaskirat is being taken to jail, which is when he is kidnapped by RAW, was never supposed to be in the film. Now, I always liked the sitar in the song. And this was a portion coming after a long sad scene with mother, sister, crying. I suggested to Aditya about opening next with the sitar entry of the song over black.
The film was released on 19 March. We made the song on 15 March. (American rapper) Qveen Herby added her bits on 16 March. We just went wild, fought with everybody, adamant that the film won’t be out without this moment.